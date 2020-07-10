Former Wyoming Dispatch Center Director Pleads Guilty for Theft

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. (AP) — The former director of a Wyoming emergency dispatch center has pleaded guilty to embezzling funds.

The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reported that Robin Etienne pleaded guilty Monday to felony theft, wrongful appropriation of public property and unlawful use of a credit card between September 2016 and March 2018.

The former director of the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Dispatch Center in Rock Springs was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay full restitution.

Laura Etienne, his wife, pleaded guilty June 4 to felony theft for using the center’s credit card to make just under $3,000 in purchases.