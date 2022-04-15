Ford Wyoming Center Announces Casper Comic Con Dates & Activities

It is time to mark those calendars for one of the most fun and expressive events of the summer. Reliant Federal Credit Union presents Casper Comic Con at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Comics, cosplay, art, and toys can all be found in one place! Vendors will be on hand for attendees who want to buy, sell, and trade comic books, toys, and pop culture memorabilia. We're working to add some panels and additional activities to this year's show. Celebrity Appearance by Sam de la Rosa, C. Andrew Nelson, and Alan Fernandes on both days!

Additional attractions will include panels (topics and times TBD), laser tag with Old Town Family Fun, axe throwing with Oil City Axe Company, cosplay competition with a $1,000 first place price for adults, and more coming soon!

Dates:

Saturday, June 25th, 2022, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sunday, June 26th, 2022, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Tickets are on sale now:

Two Day Pass tickets are $18 in advance and $23 on the day of the show

Saturday tickets are $13 in advance and $15 on the day of the show

Sunday tickets are $11 in advance and $13 on the day of the show

New in 2022 – a limited number of VIP tickets will be available. VIP Tickets are $35 per person and include a 2-day pass, a specialty VIP Bag for your shopping needs, VIP Lanyard and Badge, Free Concession Item, a Special Comic Con Art Print, and more.

