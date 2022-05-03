Casper Comic Con Announces More Special Guests

Nerd culture fans are counting down the days until the next Casper Comic Con presented by Reliant Federal Credit Union.

Whether you're a fan of comic books, collectibles, toys, video games, cosplay, or awesome artwork, it will all be under one roof, which will be the Ford Wyoming Center, on June 25th and 26th.

What's even more exciting is two new special guests have been added to the events: cosplay model supreme, Cara "Az Powergirl" Nicole and independent comic book artist, Alfred Trujillo.

The official Casper Comic Con Facebook page shared the news with photos and a detailed caption that read:

Reliant Federal Credit Union presents Casper Comic Con cosplay guest Cara "Powergirl"

Powergirl is a stellar cosplay sensation online and on the convention circuit. Cara has brought her unique brand of sassy cosplay stylings to the world with her successful book crowdfunding campaigns, calendars, comic books, and convention appearances. She also enjoys celebrity as the model for Magic: The Gathering, has earned great notoriety for her political contributions, and for her support of upcoming cosplayers in her informative panels on cosplay as a career. Music and stand-up comedy add to her showcase. Cara has graced the pages of Heavy Metal Magazine, Kotaku, Forbes, Bleeding Cool, and so many more.

They also shared the following:

Reliant Federal Credit Union presents Casper Comic Con has a new guest for to the con. Please welcome Alfred Trujillo. Alfred is an independent comic book artist from Oaxaca, Mexico. His published resume includes titles from Coffin Comics, Dynamite, Codex Entertainment, Big City Comics, Zenescope Entertainment, and more. Alfred is co-creator on numerous comic book hits and is founder and co-owner of 183 Degree Studio alongside Cara Nicole. 183 Degree Studio also publishes cosplay books featuring Cara with Alfred’s photography such as CONFESSIONS OF A COSPLAY DIVA. Alfred is honored to be a guest at international conventions in Canada, Mexico, and Colombia as well as national conventions across the U.S

These two talented individuals will join the previously announced guests: from the Star Wars franchises, Darth Vader actor C. Andrew Nelson, and Alan Fernandes, the original Tusken Raider. Also, Venom artist Sam de la Rosa will be on hand.

This year's Casper Comic Con is shaping up to the largest one to date!

Casper Comic Con Photos of Casper's Comic Con