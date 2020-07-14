Casper Comic Con Will Now Be Held Inside The Casper Events Center

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2nd Annual Casper Comic Con was original slated to be held outdoors, because of Wyoming governor Mark Gordon's order. Now the event will be held indoors at the Casper Events Center.

The official Casper Comic Con Facebook shared the details, which state:

AWESOME NEWS. The state is allowing us to have the con inside of the Capser Events Center. So awesome. We are allowed to have 500 people per event, so they will be like this

SATURDAY 10am until 145pm event 1

SATURDAY 215pm until 6pm is event 2

SATURDAY 630pm adult cosplay contest (if you have a paid ticket from either of the earlier event times you can get in, otherwise you will need to buy ticket. Top 3 places with a 500.00 cash first place prize.

SUNDAY 10am until 4pm is one event with the kids cosplay contest at 3pm (100.00 first place cssh prize). The con will end at 4pm.

To make this all possible we will have to follow ALL state and city guidelines like social distancing and wearing masks, and possibly more.

Tickets are on sale now for all events on both days, so get yours before they sell out.

Due to the ongoing threat of the pandemic, masks and other types of facial covering are highly recommended.

In addition to all the aforementioned events, Flash Gordon star, Sam Jones will also be appearing at this year's Con.

Tickets are are sale now and can be purchased at the Casper Event Center box office. For more ticket information, click here.

Vendor spaces are also still available.

Like the Casper Comic Con page & event on Facebook for info about the latest information.