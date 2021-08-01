Flood Watches in US West as Mudslides Close Colorado Roads

DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Mudslides closed some Colorado highways as forecasters warned of potential flash flooding on Sunday across the Rocky Mountain and Great Basin regions.

Get our free mobile app

Flood watches were issued for portions of Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington state.

The National Weather Service says the flood risk is elevated in areas where recent wildfires have burned away vegetation.

That's left hillsides more susceptible to erosion.

Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, Colorado was closed after flash flooding caused debris to flow out of the burn scar from a wildfire in the Grizzly Creek area.