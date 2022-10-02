Five Wyoming Schools Compete in Sturgis X-Country Meet

The cross country season moved along on Thursday as a handful of Wyoming schools competed in the Sturgis, South Dakota meet. The Natrona girls had a very good day taking first place with 23 points. Campbell County was 5th with 125, Kelly Walsh 6th with 139, and Thunder Basin was 10th with 230. NC's Ally Wheeler was the individual champion covering the 5000 meters in 20.35.94. Her teammate Ashley Gross was 4th in 21.14.31 with Kelly Walsh's Bethany Strand 5th in 21.17.95. Natrona also had 2 more runners finish in the top 10 as Nichole Clark took 6th with Abby Robberson taking 8th.

On the boys' side, Natrona's Tristan Enders placed first in 16.33.75 with his teammate Jackson Dutcher right behind him in 2nd in 16.42.47. Jack Diaz of NC was 6th in 17.30.12 and Kelly Walsh's Micah Colling was 7th in 17.38.07. In the team standings for the guys, Bowman County from North Dakota was first with 49 points, Natrona 2nd with 55, kelly Walsh took 4th with 113, Thunder Basin placed 6th with 183, Newcastle was 8th with 207 points and Campbell County was 11 with 269.

Make sure you take a look at some great images from that meet in our gallery below, courtesy of Shannon Dutcher. Enjoy!

Sturgis Cross Country Meet Sturgis Cross Country Meet

Get our free mobile app