Feds Charge Wyoming Man With Carjacking; Victim Is 82

Federal prosecutors say a Wyoming man carjacked and violently beat an 82-year-old man.

Shane Duane Blackburn is charged with a single count of carjacking in the federal district court for Wyoming. if convicted, he could face up to 25 years behind bars, $250,000 in fines or both.

He has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

A criminal complaint alleges that the victim had purchased groceries at a business in Fort Washakie the day before Thanksgiving. As the man was leaving the business, he encountered Blackburn, who was asking for the ride.

The complaint states as the victim was driving toward Lander, Blackburn reached into the back seat and started throwing things around.

In an attempt to get Blackburn to stop, the victim reportedly told Blackburn to "knock it off" and told him that he had a weapon under his seat. The "ruse' did not work and Blackburn became even more agitated.

Court documents allege that as the victim continued driving, Blackburn lunged at the victim and pinned him against the seat and the car door. Blackburn reportedly proceeded to "beat the hell" out of the victim.

The victim was able to pull over and stop the car.

The complaint states that Blackburn opened the car door and pushed the victim to the ground. While on top of the victim, Blackburn beat him and slammed his head onto the pavement.

According to the complaint, a witness drove up to render aid and call 911. At that point, Blackburn got into the victim's vehicle and drove away. Blackburn was arrested shortly after.

Court documents state the victim suffered a large abrasion on his forehead, bruising on his face including two black eyes. He also needed stitches for a cut above his right eye.

Blackburn reportedly went on to tell investigators that he took meth the day of the incident and as a result was "freaking out."

Asked if he recalled being violent with the victim Blackburn said "not really."