FCC: Coronavirus Scams Can Go As Far As Dangerous ‘Treatments’

The Federal Communications Commission says coronavirus scams can include robocalls that go as far as hawking potentially dangerous treatments.

In other cases, the FCC has received reports of text message campaigns and robocalls that offer free home testing kits, promote fake cures, sell health insurance and prey on fears.

On Monday, the FCC announced that it has developed a page dedicated to COVID-19 scams that should help consumers protect themselves and their loved ones. It includes audio from scams and sample text from hoaxes that were circulated.

The page will be continuously updated. It can be viewed here.

"From fake testing kits and unproven cures to government imposter scams and work from home schemes, robocall scams are being updated to reflect the current crisis," the FCC says. "These scams prey on our most vulnerable community members and result in financial loss or worse, the use of potentially dangerous 'treatments.'"