Fauci Warns States Against ‘Tempting’ a Coronavirus Rebound

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert says new cases of the coronavirus are a certainty as states begin to roll back restrictions.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also says states need to proceed carefully as they take steps to reopen businesses and allow greater freedom of movement.

Fauci tells NBC's “Today” show that “we will get blips ... there's no doubt.”

He says it's critical to make sure states “have in place the capability of identifying, isolating and contact tracing individuals.”

And Fauci is urging states that don’t have that capability to go very slowly.

He worries about getting into ”a situation where you’re really tempting a rebound."