Facing Uncertain Fall, Schools Make Flexible Reopening Plans

MANCHESTER, Mo. (AP) — School districts around the U.S. are grappling with whether to bring students back to classrooms in the fall, and how to keep them and their teachers safe from the coronavirus if they do.

The Parkway district in suburban St. Louis, for instance, spent the summer break crafting flexible reopening plans, with options including full-time classroom learning, full-time online instruction and a hybrid system.

Assistant Superintendent Kevin Beckner says schools will remain ready to pivot quickly if the spread worsens or the outlook improves.

President Donald Trump has urged schools to bring children back to class in the fall and has threatened to cut off federal funding if they do not.