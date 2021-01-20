Facing Crush of Crises, Biden to Take Helm as President

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden swears the oath of office at noon Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

He will take the helm of a deeply divided nation and inherit a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

The very inaugural ceremony in which presidential power is transferred will be a jarring reminder of the challenges Biden will face.

It will unfold at a U.S. Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago, encircled by security forces evocative of those in a war zone and devoid of crowds because of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.