Facebook to Warn Users Who ‘Liked’ Coronavirus Hoaxes

NEW YORK (AP) — Have you liked or commented on a Facebook post about the COVID-19 pandemic that turned out to be a hoax?

The social media company says it's going to notify users if they liked, reacted or commented on harmful misinformation removed from Facebook's news feed.

Facebook will then direct those users to information about virus myths debunked by the World Health Organization.

Facebook says people will start seeing these warning messages in the coming weeks.

Conspiracy theories about the origin of the virus and the vaccines being developed to prevent it still pop up daily on social media platforms.

