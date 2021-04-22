EXPLAINER: Why is Chauvin Unlikely to Face Maximum Sentence?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin is already locked away in Minnesota’s only maximum-security prison, but it will be two months before he is sentenced for murder in George Floyd’s death.

Even though Chauvin was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota statutes he’ll only be sentenced on the most serious one — second-degree murder.

And while that carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, experts say he won’t get that much. They say that, for all practical purposes, the maximum he would face is 30 years.