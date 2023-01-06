Exclusive Liz Cheney Bobblehead Unveiled with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

"We’ve received many requests for a bobblehead of Liz Cheney, and we are excited to be releasing it to coincide with National Bobblehead Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.

The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in December, are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Early this morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum put out their first bobblhead of former U.S. Congresswoman. They are limited in number to 2,023.

Her bobbly look-alike is wearing a bright blue dress and blue-frame glasses--inspired by one of her outfits at a congressional hearing, per the press release.

Maybe a coincidence, maybe not, Cheney was born in Madison, Wisconsin, while her paretns were studying at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Cheney's Republican primary opponent, the current Wyoming member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Harriet Hageman, has not been created into a bobblehead.

The Museum does produce customizables, however, for retail sale across the country.