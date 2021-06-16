The 2021 annual Lemonade Day event is coming up on July 10th, but before Casper's kids all around town start selling their wares, there will be the Best Stand Contest.

The Lemonade Day Best Stand Contest will take place in the Sutherlands parking lot, beginning at 10:00 am and going until noon on Saturday, June 26th, 2021. Every entry will receive a free movie ticket, with the first place winner also receiving massive 1st place ribbon, brand new tablet and Jump Craze After-Party (which includes admission and socks for 8).

Make sure to pick a free backpack from any Hilltop Bank location, which includes a coupon for 20% off materials at Sutherlands. With the current high prices of lumber, that coupon is must-have for lemonade stand creators. Sutherlands has everything you need to make your stand, stand out.

Acclaimed children's entertainer, Doctor Noise, will be performing from 10:30 am - 11:30am.

WHEN: Saturday, June 26th, 2021 | 10:00 am - noon

WHERE: Sutherlands parking lot

PRIZES: will be given for 1st and 2nd place; every child will receive a free movie pass

Good look to all our young entrepreneurs!

*No lemonade will be sold at the Best Stand Contest.*

