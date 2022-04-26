5 Ways Your Child’s Lemonade Stand Can Help Them Learn New Skills

Save the date!

Our 8th Annual Lemonade Day is June 25th, 2022.

And the kickoff date is even sooner, May 4th from 3-5 pm. The event will be held at Hilltop Bank’s Main Office at 300 Country Club Road. This year, the kickoff will be on the south side of the building off 4th Street.

This is the first opportunity for kids to register for the 2022 Lemonade Day and to pick up their backpacks full of information to guide them through the process of starting their own business.

There will be free lemonade and cookies for everyone at the kickoff, while supplies last. This year, attendees will have a chance to win hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards from Hilltop Bank and Sutherlands, plus an exclusive Lemonade Day starter kit from Nickelodeon – including everything you need to start your lemonade mixing in style.

Backpacks will be available at any Hilltop Bank Lobby location starting May 5th. Each Lemonade Day backpack contains an official guide to starting your own business as well as coupons, special offers, and prizes from our sponsors- all aimed at helping kids to run a successful business.

But WHY should your children participate in Lemonade Day?

