Evansville Police Arrest Driver After 100 mph Chase

Evansville police say that last night around 10:30 pm a vehicle attempted to evade an Evansville Officer.

The vehicle was clocked at 84 mph in a posted 45 mph zone when the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The car sped up, attempting to elude the officer.

Just prior to this there had been a report of vehicles racing in Casper near the Kohls shopping area and all the vehicles fled the area.

The the driver of the vehicle went through several red lights and reached speeds over 100 mph while attempting to flee.

The pursuit left Evansville going into Casper, then came back into Evansville where Officer Coleman and Sgt. Nelson also assisted with attempting to get the vehicle stopped.

The driver went north on Curtis Street and continued to go up Veterans where officers were able to corner the vehicle at the gates of Veterans Cemetery where the gates were closed.

Police say they ordered two occupants of the vehicle out at gun point. They complied and were detained.

The driver from Kansas was identified as Ramirez, who stated he was working in the area with a pipeline.

Upon searching the vehicle, open containers were discovered by the officers.

The passenger refused to say anything about what they were doing or why the driver fled.

The driver claimed he fled because "He was scared". The passenger was released, and the driver was taken to the Natrona County Detention Center, where he was booked in on charges of reckless endangerment, eluding, open container and speeding. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Officers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Natrona County Sheriffs Office arrived to assist with the incident.

This is the second pursuit for the agency in three weeks.

The prior pursuit started on Curtis Street and went north until turning west on Memorial way, where the driver failed to navigate a right turn and wrecked. The driver was discovered to be a local teenager from Casper having a history of contacts with law enforcment. This driver almost hit several parked vehicles as they were attempting to flee. The driver was found to be intoxicated.