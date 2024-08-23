Evansville Fire Department Send Brush Engine to House Draw Fire Outside of Buffalo

The Evansville Fire & EMS Department has assigned Brush (truck) 12 to the House Draw Fire outside of Buffalo, Wyoming. They made the announcement three hours ago.

" A crew of Lt. Stew Anderson, Captain Dan Coursen, and Engineer Jeff Parke departed yesterday. The fire was last reported at 174,387 acres at 0% containment. Burning in grass and sagebrush, this fire was showing extreme wind driven fire behavior and has resources from all over the region assisting. Good luck gentlemen and stay safe!" wrote the agency.

Brush Engines are pumper units used on grass fires and are specially adapted to fire fighting in rough terrain where access is a problem and fire hydrants are few or non-existent.

