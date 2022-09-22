Evansville Fire Department Extending Haunted Maze Event To Three Nights

It's just about that time. The leaves are falling. The sun is setting. The night is coming. So, too, is Halloween and some of the community's favorite events are coming back bigger, and badder, and better than ever.

This October in Casper will feature witches, and werewolves, haunted houses and mazes, corn mazes, costume parties and so much more.

It's going to be a big month in this town - so big that the Evansville Fire-EMS Department decided to expand their event, making it a 3-night affair.

That's according to a Facebook post from the department, who wrote that they are officially announcing that their Haunted Maze will take place on October 29, 30, and 31.

"We're at that time of year when the goblins, ghouls and witches come out, and as in years past Evansville Fire-Ems and Evansville Police Department are hosting our haunted maze again," the Evansville Fire-EMS Department wrote on their Facebook page. "Both Departments have decided that one night was not enough, for our community so this year the maze will be open for 3 nights in a row from dark to until 10 pm."

This year, as every year, the event is free and open to the public.

Stay tuned to K2 Radio News for a comprehensive list of ALL the events happening in Casper this Halloween season. There's sure to be a ton and all of which will result in a spook-tacular time.