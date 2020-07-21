Evanston Outlaws Baseball Update [VIDEOS]

With just two weeks left in the regular season, the Evanston Outlaws are fine-tuning for key conference games and the state tournament in Legion baseball.

The Outlaws are 22-18 on the season and 5-1, atop the West Conference standings with six more league games left.

Elan Olliff, the voice of the Outlaws with Mylocalradio.com in Evanston, was kind enough to help WyoPreps out with an update on Evanston Legion baseball in the video above. He spoke with players Gus Allred and Jagger Mitchell, plus manager Chad Thompson on how things are going with the ball club. Allred pointed to finishing games as an area he liked to see them improve upon and spoke on how he feels the Outlaws are deeper on the mound this year. Mitchell sported some very good confidence about the team he’s a part of and feels if they play consistently, they can be in any game. Coach Thompson pointed to his team’s resolve as a big key to their success and knows they’ve got to work on not allowing big innings to opponents.

The Outlaws have a pair of conference doubleheaders at home this week with Rock Springs visiting on July 22 and the Casper Oilers in E-town on July 25. They’ve got a road trip to Jackson for three games. Two are conference contests on July 31, followed by a non-league game on Aug. 1

The Class ‘AA’ Wyoming Department of American Legion Baseball State Tournament is in Rock Springs Aug. 5-9 at the Paul J. Wataha Recreation Area.

WyoPreps would like to send our 'Thank You' to Elan Olliff for taking his time to bring us this update on the Evanston Outlaws.