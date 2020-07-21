Andrew Johnson of Central Makes All-American Watch List

Cheyenne Central's Andrew Johnson was named to the Sports Illustrated All-American watch list for the 2020 season. Last year as a junior, Johnson caught an astounding 73 passes for 994 yards and 15 touchdowns. Johnson was a 4A all-state selection in 2019 as a receiver and defensive back. He had several uber-productive games at the wide receiver spot last season. Against Campbell County, he caught 9 balls for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns and grabbed 14 balls for 167 yards and 3 TD's vs. Sheridan.

In 2018 as a sophomore. he caught just 6 passes for Central so is improvement has been amazing to watch. He also plays a pivotal role with the Cheyenne Post 6 baseball team.

