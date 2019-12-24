Environmental Groups Aim to Intervene in Sage Grouse Lawsuit

Two environmental groups concerned the Trump administration won't defend an Obama administration-era policy on sage grouse protections are seeking to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Idaho ranchers.

The 2015 policy included last-minute restrictions in key sage grouse habitat intended to prevent the bird from being listed under the Endangered Species Act.

The ranchers sued in 2018, aiming for more grazing rights.

The National Audubon Society and The Wilderness Society filed documents to defend the policy, saying they are important to the public interest.