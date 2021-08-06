ELR Brings Teachers and Military Together

The inaugural Wyoming Educator Leadership Rendezvous (ELR) was held this week at Camp Guernsey.

The ELR is a three-day summer retreat that brings Wyoming teachers, counselors, and principals from across the state to learn about the military, leadership, and culture-building strategies in order to improve morale and resiliency among educators in the field.

The idea behind the event is to strengthen the bond between education and the military to help meet the goal of ensuring all Wyoming students are college, career, and military readiness.

The goal of the event is to help educators understand what the military can do to support them in the classroom, as well as give them basic knowledge of the military that they can share with students to make the military a viable option.