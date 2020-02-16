Elk, Antelope Poaching Investigation Underway in Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. (Bozeman Daily Chronicle) — Montana wildlife officials are investigating the illegal killing of elk and pronghorn in Park County.
A Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks statement says game wardens on Thursday found three cow elk that had been shot from a road south of Livingston and their meat left to waste.
About a mile away, nine pronghorn were shot from the road and left to waste. FWP officials say blood trails indicate other animals may have been shot.
A nearby landowner reported hearing gunfire early Thursday morning.
Officials are asking anyone with information to contact FWP's Livingston office or the state's poaching hotline, 1-800-TIP-MONT.
