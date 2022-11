Election Results – Constitutional Amendment B

Against Constitutional Amendment B: 12,915 - 58.42%

Vote for Constitutional Amendment B : 9,191, 41.58%

Total Votes Cast : 22,397, 100%

Get our free mobile app

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT B

CURRENTLY, THE WYOMING

CONSTITUTION REQUIRES

WYOMING SUPREME COURT

JUSTICES AND DISTRICT COURT

JUDGES TO RETIRE UPON

REACHING THE AGE OF SEVENTY

(70). THIS AMENDMENT INCREASES

THE MANDATORY RETIREMENT

AGE OF SUPREME COURT

JUSTICES AND DISTRICT COURT

JUDGES FROM AGE SEVENTY (70)

TO AGE SEVENTY-FIVE (75).

Get our free mobile app

Radius Church Polling Place 2022