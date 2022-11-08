Election Results – Casper City Council

According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Gena Jensen in Ward I, Michael Bond in Ward II, and Brandy Haskins and Ray Pacheco in Ward III will serve on the Casper city council.

Casper City Council Ward I

Gena Jensen: 2,087 - 54.49%

Jai-Ayla Sutherland: 1,678 - 43.81%



Casper City Council Ward II

Michael Bond: 2,278 - 52.96%

Eric Paulson: 1,984 - 46.13%

Casper City Council Ward III

Ray Pacheco: 3,438 - 41.50%

Brandy Haskins: 2,246 - 27.11%

Woody Warren: 1,351 - 16.31%

Trevor Mahlum: 1,201 - 14.50%

