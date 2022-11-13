Wyoming to Certify Election Results on Nov. 16

According to a press release from the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, the Wyoming Canvassing Board will convene on Nov. 16 to certify Wyoming’s 2022 general election results at the Capitol building in Cheyenne.

Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Karl Allred as chair, State Auditor Kristi Racines, and State Treasurer Curt Meier.

Gordon, Racines, and Meiers all were re-elected in the general election, while Allred will only be Secretary of State until January when former Wyoming representative Chuck Gray will become the state's new Secretary.

While Gordon had faced candidates from other parties in the general election, Meiers, Racines, and Gray all ran unopposed in the general after winning their respective primaries in August.

According to the release, each county’s election results are first canvassed by bipartisan county canvassing boards at public meetings before being submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Tracy Good, Natrona County's county clerk who's responsible for overseeing the election process in the county, said that they didn't have any issues administering the election.

Across Wyoming as a whole, there are 297,639 registered voters by Nov. 8, and according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State's office, 198,153 ballots were cast on Tuesday, leading to a 66.57% turnout.

Based on data from the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, this turnout is higher than every election in the state going back to 2010, using ballots cast compared to the number of registered voters on election day, though that doesn't include people who registered on election day.

The highest turnout the state has seen since at least 1978 was 73% in the 1992 general election, and the lowest was 52% in the 2020 primary election.

The Wyoming Secretary of State's office plans to live stream the certification process on their YouTube channel.

