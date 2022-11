Election Results – Constitutional Amendment A

Vote for Constitutional Amendment A : 12,471 59.84%

Against Constitutional Amendment A : 8,368 - 40.16%

Total Votes Cast : 20,839, 100%

Overvotes : 6

Undervotes : 2,108

THE ADOPTION OF THIS AMENDMENT WOULD ALLOW THE FUNDS OF COUNTIES, CITIES AND OTHER POLITICAL SUBDIVISIONS TO BE INVESTED IN EQUITIES TO THE EXTENT AND IN THE MANNER THE LEGISLATURE MAY ALLOW BY LAW. ANY LAW AUTHORIZING THE INVESTMENT OF SPECIFIED POLITICAL SUBDIVISION FUNDS IN EQUITIES WOULD REQUIRE A TWO-THIRDS VOTE OF BOTH HOUSES OF THE LEGISLATURE