"Elections have been busy" said Lionna, one of the volunteers at the Casper College polling place.

At 7:45 a.m. they had 37 people vote, which is a little busier than usual.

Heather handed out the "I voted stickers" and watched the count. She said this is her first year; she didn't volunteer, she was "voluntold" she joked, all smiles.

The parking lot was filling up as K2Radio News headed out.

Get our free mobile app

Citizens Cast their Votes at Casper College