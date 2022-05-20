Due to Nationwide Aluminum Shortage, WYDOT Suspending All Prestige and Novelty License Plate Orders

If you're one of those people who like to make their identity known via their license plate (We're lookin' at you, QT4U), the Wyoming Department of Transportation has some bad news for you.

WYDOT is temporarily suspending all custom license plates, due to a nationwide shortage of a metal that, these days, is more important than Vibranium.

"Due to a nationwide aluminum shortage, WYDOT has had to temporarily suspend all prestige plate and novelty plate orders," the Department of Transportation wrote via a social media post. "Standard plates remain available through your local county treasurer's office."

WYDOT stated that those who submitted applications for custom plates before May 11 may contact the department via their website.

"We hope to reopen applications for prestige plates (sometimes called vanity plates) and novelty plates later this summer," they wrote.

