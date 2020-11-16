Downtown Casper Intersection Closed Until After Thanksgiving

The intersection at Walnut Street and Midwest Avenue is currently closed for major underground infrastructure work and will re-open after Thanksgiving, according to a news release.

“We are reconstructing Midwest Avenue between Elm and Walnut Streets as part of the Old Yellowstone District master plan,” Associate City Engineer Ethan Yonker said.

Local businesses are open and can be accessed by West Yellowstone Highway or Ash Street.

The city's contractor is 71 Construction.

The reconstruction includes new utility infrastructure and placing electrical lines underground, new pavement, new sidewalks and lighting, flower planters, artwork and street beautification upgrades.

The project is funded with a $1.5 million grant from the Wyoming Business Council and Optional One-Cent sales tax funds.

