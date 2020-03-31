Disputed Canada-US Oil Pipeline Work to Start in April

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Canadian company says it plans to start construction of the disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline in April after lining up customers and money for a project bitterly opposed by environmentalists and some American Indian tribes.

Calgary-based TC Energy says the provincial Alberta government in Canada will invest $1.1 billion to cover construction costs through 2020.

The company plans to begin at northern Montana's border with Canada.

Climate activists who oppose the pipeline say fossil fuel usage must be curbed to combat global warming.