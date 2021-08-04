Demolition On Two I-25 Bridges In Casper To Begin

The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning that demolition on two bridges in Casper is set to begin later this month.

According to a news release, detours involving the demolition project will start Wednesday, August 11. The bridges span Walsh Drive.

During the detours, southbound traffic to Interstate 25 will not be able to use the Yellowstone Highway on-ramp. Instead, traffic will use the Curtis Street interchange.

Meanwhile, northbound traffic will still be able to use the Curtis Street Interchange along with the Bryan Stock trail.

Interstate traffic and Yellowstone Highway traffic will be separated by concrete barriers. Business access will remain open.

Crews expect demolition to begin on Monday and for it to expect to last up to 20 days, with demolition work lasting up to 20 hours each day.

Ames Construction of Burnsville, Minn. is tearing down the bridges to replace them with one span. It's expected to be completed in June of 2023 at a cost of $29.7 million.