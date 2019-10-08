Dead Man Found South of Sinclair; Investigation Underway

Authorities in southern Wyoming are investigating the death of a man whose body was found south of Sinclair last week.

The body was discovered Friday, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday. The sheriff's office did not say whether the body has been identified.

Foul play is not suspected in the death. Three deputies responded to the scene after someone called the sheriff's office and reported finding the body shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Further details were not released.