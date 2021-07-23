”Day Of The Cowboy” Co-Sponsored By Wyoming Senators Passes

A resolution declaring July 24 as the ''National Day of the American Cowboy" has passed the U.S. Senate unanimously, according to a news release from Senator John Barrasso.

According to the release, the proposal was co-sponsored by Wyoming Senators Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both of whom are Republicans.

Several other senators of both major parties also sponsored the bill. According to the release:

“The American cowboy symbolizes the spirit, values and traditions that people in Wyoming cherish most,” said Barrasso. “Washington could benefit from adhering to the cowboy’s commitment to honesty, integrity and hard work. I look forward to celebrating our American cowboys and cowgirls with the rest of Wyoming on this special day.”

“In Wyoming, we adhere to the Code of the West, a code of ethics that cowboys and cowgirls hold dear. Live each day with courage, be tough but fair, ride for the brand, do what has to be done. These values guide us well at home, and I carry them with me to Washington. In Wyoming, we honor the spirit of the American cowboy every day. On July 24th, the rest of the country gets a little taste of the values we hold so dear,” said Lummis.

Other cosponsors of the resolution include Senators Jon Tester (D-MT), John Hoeven (R-ND), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), John Thune (R-SD), Mike Rounds (R-SD), James Risch (R-ID), Mike Crapo (R-ID), James Inhofe (R-OK), Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).''