Barrasso: President Biden Has ”Declared War On American Energy”

Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso took to the floor of the U.S. Senate yesterday to blast what he calls ''President Biden's Anti-American energy agenda.''

Barrasso blamed the president for energy prices which ''are spiking all across the country." He said the average Wyoming resident is paying roughly $25 more for a gallon of gas compared to when Biden was sworn in in January, with prices having spiked more than a dollar a gallon over that time.

Barrasso, on his Facebook page, posted these comments:

''President Joe Biden's radical anti-American energy agenda is hurting our economy, and people in every state of the union are paying the price and feeling the pain today.''

The Wyoming Republican blamed Biden for gasoline and natural gas prices which, he said, are at a seven-year high.

Barrasso said that while under the Trump administration America become a self-sufficient energy producer, President Biden has "declared war on American energy."

Wyoming is one of the leading energy-producing states in the county, typically leading the nation in coal production and in the top ten in oil and natural gas production.

The energy industry is a major employer in the state and energy industry taxes are the backbone of the revenue stream for state government.

You can see Barrasso's comments in the video below: