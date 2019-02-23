Cowgirls Stymie Rams And Keep Their Win Streak Going

Marta Gomez scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Wyoming Cowgirls win their ninth straight game with a 56-32 win over Colorado State Saturday in Laramie.

It was the first double-double of Gomez’ career. She also had four steals in 31 minutes. Bailee Cotton added a team-high 17 points and had nine rebounds, as UW swept the Border War against the Rams.

The nine-game win streak ties the sixth-longest in school history.

Defense was the key to the Cowgirls’ victory. They held CSU to 28 percent shooting from the field. UW also gave-up only a single quarter of double-figure scoring to the Rams. That was 12 in the second. Colorado State was held to 8 in the first period. They scored only 5 in the third, and 7 in the final quarter. Wyoming forced 13 Rams turnovers that led to 13 points for the Cowgirls. UW finished with nine steals and four blocked shots.

Wyoming (18-5, 11-3) never trailed in the game, but it was a slow start for both teams. The Cowgirls finally got on the board just over three minutes into the game on a Clara Tapia jumper. It was 4-0 at the first media timeout. It took until 3:34 in the first for Colorado State to score on a pair of free throws by Liah Davis. Wyoming led 14-8 after the first.

Sladjana Rakovic made the first three-pointer of the game for UW with 6:48 left in the second quarter. After back-to-back baskets by Cotton put the Cowgirls up 23-14 with three minutes left in the half, the Rams cut it to 25-20 by the break.

Wyoming started the second half on an 8-1 run for a 33-21 lead. Another 10-0 run in the fourth quarter pushed the lead to 51-27. The Cowgirls biggest lead was 56-29 with 1:51 remaining.

UW shot 42 percent for the game. They out-rebounded the Rams 32-31. Wyoming had 14 assists and only seven turnovers. Taylor Rusk finished with a game-high four assists.

Colorado State (8-17, 2-12) was led by Liah Davis with 12 points. They went 1-8 from deep.

This marked the fourth consecutive game that Wyoming has held its opponent under 40 percent shooting. During the nine-game win streak, the Cowgirls have allowed 60 points or less each time. This was also the second straight home game that UW has given up 35 points or less.

Wyoming returns to action Wednesday when they host the Fresno State Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.