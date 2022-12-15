Cowboys in the NFL: Week 14

LARAMIE -- Add another future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback to Tashaun Gipson's list of victims.

Get our free mobile app

Early in the third quarter of Sunday's 35-7 rout of the visiting Buccaneers, Gipson snagged an overthrown pass off the right arm of 7-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady. The longest-tenured former Cowboy in the NFL now has 29 interceptions over his 11-year career.

Gipson, who played in Laramie from 2008-11, has now picked off passes from guys like Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Stafford, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, Patrick Mahomes and many, many others.

San Francisco's safety now has two interceptions on the season to go along with 46 tackles and four pass breakups. In that lopsided victory over Tampa Bay, Gipson tallied five tackles.

Here's how the other Pokes in the pros fared last weekend:

Josh Allen - Quarterback - Buffalo Bills

For the second straight week, Josh Allen pitched a shutout in the interception category. The former Wyoming gunslinger had a pedestrian outing, completing 16-of-27 throws for 147 yards and a touchdown in a 20-12 victory over the visiting New York Jets. Allen also rushed the ball 10 times for 47 yards and a score in the Bills' fourth-straight win. Allen has now thrown for 3,553 yards and 26 touchdowns. Buffalo is currently the owner of the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Logan Wilson -- Linebacker - Cincinnati Bengals

Logan Wilson tallied 17 tackles Sunday, 14 of which were of the solo variety, in a 23-10 victory over the Browns. No, that is not a typo. The Casper product and third-year linebacker also added half a sack and a tackle for loss as the Bengals' win streak grew to five. Wilson now has 91 tackles on the season, the most on the Cincinnati roster.

Chad Muma- Linebacker - Jacksonville Jaguars

He just needed a chance, right? Since being inserted into the starting lineup in Week 11, Chad Muma has racked up 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks. In a 40-14 loss at Detroit two weeks ago, the Lone Tree, Colo., product tallied a career-high 11 stops. He also picked up his first sack. Before these last three outings, the Wyoming rookie had just eight tackles and a pass breakup to his credit while mainly playing on special teams. Muma missed last Sunday's win at Tennessee with an ankle injury.

Andrew Wingard - Safety - Jacksonville Jaguars

Speaking of Jaguar defenders who are getting more playing time. Safety Andrew Wingard picked off his first pass of the 2022 campaign, stepping in front of a Ryan Tannehill throw in a 36-22 victory over the Titans last Sunday in Nashville. Wingard now has four-career interceptions. Aside from that pick, the former Wyoming captain racked up seven tackles, including 1.5 for loss. He now has 31 stops on the season.

Mike Purcell - Defensive tackle - Denver Broncos

He was just that close to scoring his first NFL touchdown. The Broncos' big nose guard took a handoff late in the fourth quarter and bullied his way into the end zone from two yards out. It was all for naught. Denver was flagged for a false start. Still, Purcell impacted this game at his own position, stuffing a fourth-and-short opportunity that gave the Broncos a glimmer of late hope. Kansas City eventually pulled off the 34-28 victory inside Empower Field at Mile High, but Purcell capped his day with four tackles and that fourth-down stuff. He now has 39 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. He has also recovered a fumble.

Carl Granderson - Defensive end - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans was on its bye week last weekend. Granderson currently has 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in 12 games played. The Saints host Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

Marcus Epps - Safety - Philadelphia Eagles

From walk-on to potential Pro Bowler? Marcus Epps is flirting with that honor after tallying another eight tackles in a 48-22 victory over the rival New York Giants last Sunday in the Meadowlands. The Eagles are the first team this season to punch their ticket to the NFL Playoffs. The defense -- and Epps -- are a major reason why. The Philly Iron Man now has 70 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and four pass breakups out of the league's top secondary.

Jacob Hollister - Tight end - Las Vegas Raiders

Jacob Hollister was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 17 and was signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice last Wednesday. This is Hollister's second stint in the Pacific Northwest. The former UW tight end played 27 games in a Seahawks uniform from 2019-20. He caught 66 passes and hauled in six touchdowns.

Tyler Hall - Defensive back - Las Vegas Raiders

This former Wyoming cornerback added three more tackles to his resume in Thursday night's heartbreaking loss to his former team, the LA Rams. Hall, who was called up from the practice squad for a Week 11 victory over Denver, now has eight tackles and a sack during his brief tenure in Sin City.

* Chase Roullier - Center - Washington Commanders: Injured in Week 2 and will miss the rest of the season.

* Tanner Gentry - Wide receiver - Buffalo Bills: Currently on the team's practice squad