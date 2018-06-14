Cowboy Basketball Adds Third Junior College Player in Lwal Dung

The eighth addition to the 2018 Wyoming Cowboys basketball recruiting class is Lwal Dung from Neosho County Community College in Kansas.

Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards made the announcement of Dung’s signing Wednesday. Dung is a 6-7, 180 pound forward. He is originally from Adelaide, Australia.

Edwards referenced Dung’s adaptability in a release from the University of Wyoming.

“Lwal is a player with great talent that fits what we do here at Wyoming. He brings great versatility and size. He has the ability to do many things for us on the court and we are excited about his addition to the program.”

Dung averaged 12.1 points and 7 rebounds per game last season. He was fourth in the Jayhawk Conference in rebounding. Dung shot 46 percent from the field and made 43 three-pointers. He also added 40 blocks last season, which ranked fifth in the league.

While at Nazareth Catholic College in Australia, Dung put up 21.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game and led his team to three consecutive area titles.

UW assistant coach Shaun Vandiver feels Dung adds to the Pokes arsenal of weapons.

“Lwal has size, length and versatility. He has the ability to get to the rim and will be a matchup problem in the Mountain West. The way the game is going where players of his size and talent are in demand, Lwal will make a great addition to our program.”

Dung was also looked at by Kansas State, Cincinnati and East Carolina.

He joins five prep school and two other junior college signees in this year’s recruiting class for Wyoming men’s basketball.