Coronavirus-Related Aid Tops Wyoming Special-Session Agenda

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A handful of legislators met in person at the Wyoming Capitol and the rest by computer video Friday for a special session to address the coronavirus pandemic and its growing economic toll.

Their top priority was preparing to disburse $1.25 billion in federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding for Wyoming.

Of that, lawmakers sought to allocate up to $275 million in interest-free loans and other aid for businesses.

Another $10 million would go to a new program to help landlords cover the rent of tenants put out of work by public health orders involving the coronavirus.