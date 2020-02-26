Congress Warns Pentagon Not to Move Money to Fund Border Wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers from both parties are telling Pentagon leaders that the Defense Department is undermining its own efforts to get military money by diverting billions of dollars for the construction of President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and the committee's top Republican are warning Defense Secretary Mark Esper that overturning congressional funding decisions to shift money for the wall is an enormous problem that will have consequences.

The Pentagon announced this month it was slashing billions of dollars in funding for Navy and Air Force aircraft and other military programs to free up money for the construction of the wall.