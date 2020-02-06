Commissioners Postpone Vote on Wyoming Land Use Regulations

County officials in Wyoming have postponed a final decision on a land use regulation change that would allow a South Dakota company to build a wild horse facility.

Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported that the Laramie County Board of Commissioners decided to wait before voting on a change that would affect any future projects deemed concentrated animal feeding operations, including Equine Elite's proposed facility in Burns.

Commissioners say any proposed projects currently must have the approval of neighbors within a 3-mile radius but the proposed changes would only require neighbors within a mile to approve.