CLCHD Offering Monkeypox Vaccines on Tuesdays and Fridays

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department will be offering monkeypox vaccines every Tuesday and Friday, the agency said Monday in a Facebook post.

According to the post, the following adults are eligible for pre-exposure vaccination if they live or work in Wyoming:

Men who have sex with men and who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year

Partners of men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year

Transgender and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with multiple or anonymous sexual partners who are male or male assigned at birth within the past year

Sex workers (of any sex)

Appointments can be made by calling 307-633-4000.

Monday's Facebook post came just hours before the Wyoming Department of Health's announcement that a Laramie County man had tested positive for monkeypox, making him the state's first case.