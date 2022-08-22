CLCHD Offering Monkeypox Vaccines on Tuesdays and Fridays
The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department will be offering monkeypox vaccines every Tuesday and Friday, the agency said Monday in a Facebook post.
According to the post, the following adults are eligible for pre-exposure vaccination if they live or work in Wyoming:
- Men who have sex with men and who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year
- Partners of men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year
- Transgender and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with multiple or anonymous sexual partners who are male or male assigned at birth within the past year
- Sex workers (of any sex)
Get our free mobile app
Appointments can be made by calling 307-633-4000.
Monday's Facebook post came just hours before the Wyoming Department of Health's announcement that a Laramie County man had tested positive for monkeypox, making him the state's first case.