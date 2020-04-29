Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Wyoming Deputies Dismissed

CASPER, Wyo. (Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against two Wyoming sheriff’s deputies who interrogated a woman about her sexual history and preferences after she reported a sexual assault.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported a judge ruled the woman’s allegation of a civil rights violation was all but impossible to pursue.

The judge ruled the doctrine of qualified immunity for government officials requires the lawsuit to show the deputies violated equal protection rights by treating her differently than a straight woman or a man. The plaintiff is a lesbian.

The judge ruled the lawsuit failed to provide sufficient evidence.