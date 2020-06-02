City of Casper Will Suspend Certain Services on Wednesday

The City of Casper will suspend some of its services on Wednesday due to the possible number of protesters who may gather downtown, according to a news release.

Those services include vehicle identification number checks, fingerprinting, issuing permits and licenses, accepting plats, and paying court fines.

They are provided at City Hall, 200 N. David St., and the Hall of Justice across the street at 201 N. David Street.

“We are doing this to make room in the David Street area for people to gather and exercise their First Amendment right to protest the death of George Floyd,” City Manager Carter Napier said.

All other city operations will continue as they have been under the COVID-19 precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The offices and their services will reopen on Thursday.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State