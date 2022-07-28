Chuck Gray Condemns Wyoming’s Abortion Reversal, Crossover Voting at ‘Politics in the Park’

Campaign signs lined Washington Park on Wednesday evening, as politicians and constituents alike gathered for another rendition of 'Politics in the Park,' hosted by the Natrona County Republican Women.

It was a busy evening for various candidates. Chuck Gray and Tara Nethercott were on hand to speak about why they should be Secretary of State for Wyoming. Tom Walters advocated for why he should be elected to House District 38, while Jerry Obermueller reflected on why he wanted to be part of House District 56. And Bill Landen told the crowd why he would be a good fit for the Wyoming State Senate.

Brandy Haskins was also at Politics in the Park, and she told K2 Radio News why she thought she'd be a good fit for the Casper City Council.

"I am driven, I am mouthy, I am a hard worker and I'm going to do the work that needs to get done," Haskins stated. "Anyone who knows me will tell you that. And if I could go in and just make all the changes... I don't like that street repairs are in the Optional 1 Cent, because they're not optional."

Haskins also stated that she sees how hard the City Council works, and she wants to be a part of that team.

"I'll tell you one thing about all of the current city council members," Haskins said. "They care. It's not like they don't put any thought into what they're doing. They do the work. The majority of people on council right now are actually doing everything they can to make the best decisions. They ask the why's, they do the homework. And they're doing the best they can."

Another group doing the best they can is Harriet Hageman's campaign team in Casper. A group of them came together on Wednesday, passing out flyers and telling crowd members why they believe Hageman is the right choice, over current Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

"She is fighting for Wyoming," a woman named Max Jacobson said. "She's been here and she is for Wyoming people. She's a kind person. She's not a backstabber and she cares about the Wyoming people."

Her partner agreed.

"She's a fighter," said Lowenda Allison. "She's going to fight for us; for our energy, for our mineral, for everything. That girl's been hungry and she knows the rest of us are too."

Congresswoman Cheney may be hungry as well but, in these peoples' minds, she's not hungry for the right things.

"She's not working for the Wyoming people," Allison said. "She don't even live here."

While Cheney may not live in Wyoming on a permanent basis, she does still have her share of supporters, as evidenced by the multitude of signs currently taking up space in residents' yards. But Jacobson wondered if there was more to the story than that.

"Cheney signs are just mysteriously popping up," Jacobson stated. "Isn't that funny? You never see people putting them up, but they just seem to pop up. We're the jackasses that have to put up every big sign in Natrona County. But these mysteriously pop up somehow in the middle of the evening when no sees. Kind of like those votes that mysteriously got dropped. That's how the signs are popping up. I don't know. I don't get it."

Chuck Gray, who is currently running for Secretary of State in Wyoming, has some questions on voting as well, which is part of the reason why he's running for the position.

"When Ed Buchanan dropped out about 65 days ago, I immediately started praying about getting into this race," Gray told the crowd. "And it really came back to the election integrity issue. Because the Secretary of State oversees elections in our state and election integrity is something that's in my blood. It's not just something that I started talking about when there was suddenly a vacancy in the Secretary of State's office."

Gray noted that he has a history of working with election processes.

"When I got to the state legislature in 2017, one of the first things I decided to start working on was the voter ID bill," Gray stated. "I thought it was outrageous that Wyoming didn't have a voter ID requirement. So I filed that bill three times in a row and the coalition and the Democrats and the insiders that unfortunately do one thing in Cheyenne and then come back home and run on something different; three times in a row they stopped that bill. We kept working on it. And because of you, because of the grassroots, we filed it again in 2021 and we got voter ID done in the state of Wyoming."

The crowd voiced their enthusiasm, cheering Gray on as he continued.

"The Democrats are trying to get an injunction, just like they were trying to do on the trigger bill," he continued. "And that's outrageous what happened today in Teton County, with this trigger bill; totally a liberal activist decision that is inconsistent with our values. We're trying to do the same thing with the voter ID bill."

So, Gray asked the crowd, what are some of the "election integrity reforms" that would happen under his watch?

"Well, for one, we need to ban ballot drop boxes that are the main instrument for ballot harvesting," he said. "We also need to have all paper ballots. The fact that Laramie County has moved off paper ballots is very disturbing. We need a hand audit of a count. We also need to ban the 'Zuck Bucks,' the third party interference. [Zuckerberg and others] have been injecting hundreds of millions of dollars into our elections. And there's a bill to ban the 'Zuck Bucks' that, unfortunately, the coalition, the Democrats, and the insiders stopped. We need to have a closed primary and stop this crossover voting."

Gray said much more, as did his opponent, Tara Nethercott and other candidates.


