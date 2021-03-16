Due to unsafe road conditions, Cheyenne police have been using armored vehicles and bomb squad trucks and getting help from snowmobile owners to respond to calls.

"Citizens who encounter an emergency situation should continue to call police and we will do all we can to assist," police posted on Facebook Monday evening.

City crews have been working around-the-clock to clear the roads after Winter Storm Xylia dumped more than 30 inches of snow on the capital city.

Due to the scale of the storm, Public Works Director Vicki Nemecek says snow removal operations in residential neighborhoods and the downtown may take several days to complete.

Pictures From Wyoming Snowpocalypse 2021 After two days and 30-odd inches of sow, southeast Wyoming was left buried. An in the grand tradition of every generation since the invention of the camera, we took pictures of the snow.

The Blizzard of March 2021 covered up our driveways, fences, and in some cases porches. It trapped up in our homes and canceled our plans.

Here's a quick look around the Cheyenne area from Sunday (March 14) and Monday (March 15).