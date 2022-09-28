Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run

The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.

She says the driver of a black Ford Super Duty F-250 Platinum truck with a silver tailgate and unknown Wyoming license plates crashed into a parked red SUV, taking the SUV's front bumper off.

The driver then headed north on Yellowstone Road.

"The victim vehicle was unoccupied," Farkas told KGAB Radio. "The total damage to the vehicle exceeds $1,000."

Farkas says the truck should have front passenger side damage and red paint transfer.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Community Service Officer Schaffer at 307-633-8056.