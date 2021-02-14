Cheyenne Police Looking for Missing 13-Year-Old Girls
UPDATE:
Cheyenne police say both girls have been found and are home safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding two missing 13-year-old girls.
Police say Renee Walsh and Samantha Shively were last seen in the 200 block of Patton Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
Walsh is 5-foot-1, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Shively is 5-foot-3, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.