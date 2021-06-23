Cheyenne Police Investigating After Back Tire Stolen Off Car

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the female pictured in regard to a recent larceny.

"During this crime, two teenage females, a male, and a medium sized black long-haired dog arrived in a silver car (seen pulling up in the photos below)," police said on Facebook.

"The occupants exited the vehicle and the male suspect removed the back tire from a victim’s vehicle and placed the tire on his own car," police added.

Due to the nature of this particular investigation, Public Information Officer Alex Farkas couldn't say when or where the crime took place, or if the female they're trying to identify was one of the teens who got out of the car.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Officer Townsend at (307) 633-6677.