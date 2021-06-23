Cheyenne Police Investigating After Back Tire Stolen Off Car

Cheyenne Police Department

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the female pictured in regard to a recent larceny.

"During this crime, two teenage females, a male, and a medium sized black long-haired dog arrived in a silver car (seen pulling up in the photos below)," police said on Facebook.

"The occupants exited the vehicle and the male suspect removed the back tire from a victim’s vehicle and placed the tire on his own car," police added.

Get our free mobile app

Due to the nature of this particular investigation, Public Information Officer Alex Farkas couldn't say when or where the crime took place, or if the female they're trying to identify was one of the teens who got out of the car.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Officer Townsend at (307) 633-6677.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Filed Under: back tire stolen, cheyenne police department, crime, larceny, silver car
Categories: Casper News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top